Dontavious Matthews and Quentin Truley have been sentenced for committing an armed robbery of a cell phone store in Brookhaven, Georgia.
Truley was also sentenced for committing an armed robbery of a cell phone store in Lithonia, Georgia, 11 days later.
“These defendants showed no regard for the lives of the customers and employees they held at gunpoint while committing these armed robberies,” said U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine.
“Due to the strong partnership of federal and local agencies through the Project Safe Neighborhood Program, these defendants were convicted of these violent crimes and will now serve significant sentences in federal prison.”
“Violent conduct like the armed robberies in this case will not be tolerated in our community,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
“The FBI is proud to work with our local law enforcement partners in helping to convict these offenders at the federal level, where they face stiffer penalties and no opportunity for parole.”
“The successful prosecution of this case is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Peace Officers and Public Servants involved during the investigation,” stated Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura.
“We are very happy with the outcome of the court proceedings and hope that the victims in these cases find some peace knowing the offenders are off the streets.”
“The arrests and sentencing on this case is a great example of how collaboration between federal and local partners help solve cases and bring them to successful conclusions,” said Chief Mirtha V. Ramos, DeKalb County Police Department.
“By working together, we can continue to make our communities safer one arrest at a time.”
According to U.S. Attorney Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court: On Dec. 17, 2017, Matthews and Truley entered a cellular phone store in Brookhaven.
A few minutes later, Truley pointed a gun at store employees while Matthews ordered everyone to the ground.
Matthews then forced the store manager to go to the back room and open the safe. Truley held the employees and customers at gunpoint while Matthews emptied the safe of cell phones, and both defendants fled the scene.
The robbery was captured on surveillance cameras and Truley and Matthews left their fingerprints at the store.
On Dec. 28, 2017, Truley and an unknown accomplice entered a cellular phone store in Lithonia, brandished firearms, and ordered employees and customers to the ground.
Truley then forced an employee to the back of the store to obtain cell phones from the safe.
Unbeknownst to Truley, the store manager placed a tracker phone with the other stolen phones, which later led police to Truley hiding in some bushes at a nearby apartment complex.
Dontavious Matthews, 31, of Decatur, has been sentenced to nine years, four months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $19,321.
Matthews was found guilty by a jury of one count of Hobbs Act armed robbery on Aug. 27.
Quentin Truley, 27, of Decatur, was sentenced to 19 years and three months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $40,400.91.
Truley pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to two counts of Hobbs Act armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping up with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities, and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with valuable assistance provided by the City of Brookhaven Police Department and the DeKalb County Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leanne Marek and Michael Herskowitz prosecuted the case.
For further information, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or 404-581-6016.
The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.
