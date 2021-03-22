The city of Chamblee’s new public safety building aims to make the Chamblee Police Department better known to its residents.
“The police department is an anchor for Buford Highway,” Chamblee City Manager Jon Walker said in a news release. “It’s the first city building there, and we think it is going to bring our presence to Buford Highway. Our officers are so excited to be part of the community there.”
Located at 4445 Buford Hwy., the 50,000-square-foot building officially opened March 19 with a private ribbon-cutting ceremony. It will house the police’s headquarters and Municipal Court operations, plus a 2,700-square-foot community room that is open to the public.
The building took 15 months to construct. It sits on 17 acres of land the city bought for a public park in 2017.
The new park space includes a dog park and an outdoor fitness space, with amenities such as elliptical machines, exercise bikes, callisthenic stations and pull-up bars. Public parking will connect the public safety facility and park space and will serve as joint parking for public safety facility visitors and park attendees. It also will serve as overflow parking for the adjacent Dresden Park.
The city plans to host an open house for the building tentatively this fall after vaccinations are more widespread, but in the meantime, a virtual tour will be on the city’s website.
For more information, visit www.chambleega.gov or call 770-986-5010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.