A Chamblee Municipal Court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the city has announced.
In a July 12 news release, the city stated the court staff member was present during the July 6 traffic court session but was not exhibiting any symptoms that day. The employee, whose name is not being released due to health privacy laws, was not in close proximity with any attendees and followed social distancing guidelines. The staff member was not present at the July 9 traffic court session.
Due to Gov. Brian Kemp’s statewide judicial emergency order, the city released municipal court operating guidelines May 13 and updated them July 1 to require all attendees to wear masks, maintain six feet of distance at all times and scan all attendees’ temperatures upon entry.
Only 25 attendees were permitted in the building at once to reduce congestion and adhere to social distancing requirements. All attendees were assigned a number card upon entry and had to return the number upon exit. This ensured the maximum number of attendees was allowed in the building at one time.
Judges, solicitors and court staff were separated from the public and distanced from each other with Plexiglas partitions at the judges’ benches and solicitor and public defenders’ work space areas. Court employees who were in close proximity with the individual who tested positive are self-quarantining for 14 days, the release stated.
City staff is working to notify all parties who attended either the 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. court sessions July 6.
All court sessions through August are cancelled. If you have a court date during this time, visit www.chambleega.com/173/municipal-court for up-to-date information about rescheduling your court date.
