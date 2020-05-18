The city of Chamblee has announced an individual who attended the Chamblee City Council’s public hearing May 14 has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release, the council’s public hearing took place at 6 p.m. at the Chamblee Civic Center, chairs were spaced 10 feet apart and all attendees’ temperatures were taken, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The infected individual, who is not being identified to protect his or her privacy, was not symptomatic at the public hearing but became symptomatic the following night and tested positive for the virus May 17.
“During the time they were at the civic center, they wore a mask and remained six feet away from all attendees,” the release stated.
The city notified attendees who provided phone or email contact information. All Chamblee employees who attended the public hearing will self-isolate for 14 days, and the civic center will be cleaned and remain closed for 10 days.
Anyone who attended the public hearing but did not sign in is also asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
In a May 18 statement that followed the release, the city addressed the issue.
“We previously asked our zoning attorney if we could have the meeting via teleconference and were advised that we should not,” the city stated. “There were six public hearings scheduled. Three were deferred from the previous month and (applicants) had waited more than 60 days for their zoning cases to be heard. City staff recommended denial on five of the six hearings Thursday. One applicant voluntarily deferred.
“We take our jobs as public servants very seriously. It is a calling to make our community better, improve the quality of life and serve residents and business owners. In the case of the public hearings on Thursday, one property owner was seeking an answer from council and is facing foreclosure this month, two business owners were seeking to open a new business in the city and two developers were seeking a decision on proposed housing.”
The city also stated several other safety measures were taken to protect attendees or employees at the public hearing, including officers and staff members watching attendees for symptoms, limiting staff attendance and making available hand sanitizer and Lysol spray throughout the building.
“As the state has lifted restrictions, the city evaluated how best to provide service to these applicants,” the city stated. “Precautions were taken. The meeting at the civic center was broadcast live for the first time so individuals could hear the debate without attending in person. Public comments were accepted via email as well as in person. …
“Unfortunately, a person at the meeting Thursday night was not symptomatic, but became symptomatic Friday night, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. This individual was responsible and respectful during the meeting. They wore a mask and remained six feet away from other attendees. They notified the city immediately upon receiving the COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday.”
The council will host its May 19 meeting at 7:30 p.m. via Go To Webinar. To register, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8618011028406021646. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.