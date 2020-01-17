A new restaurant is bringing the flavor and flare of New Orleans cuisine to Chamblee.
Lagarde American Eatery, which has been open for about a month, is all about celebrating the culinary roots of Owner and Chef Jamie Adams. The restaurant’s name pays homage to the chef’s parents, who were born and raised in New Orleans.
Adams has focused on putting his own spin to many of his mother’s recipes and putting New Orleans staples front and center on the menu. Popular dishes include andouille and shrimp gumbo, red beans and rice, and daube, which is a traditional New Orleans braised brisket served with crispy onions. The menu also features a variety of freshly shucked oysters, barbecue, plancha and fried shrimp and an array of Po’ Boys. Lagarde offers a selection of dishes that deviate from tradition as well, like the equally crispy and tender pork belly and whimsical Totchos – tater tots piled high with toppings like pimento cheese and pickled red onions or blue cheese and Tasso ham.
On a first visit to Lagarde, go for the Barbeque Shrimp which is truly a dish unique to New Orleans cuisine; whole, juicy shrimp are cooked in a spicy garlic, black pepper, and butter sauce that begs to be sopped up with crusty pieces of bread. Follow up with a cup of hot, savory gumbo swirling with deep flavor and the “Shoyster” Po’Boy which combines the best of both worlds with fried oysters and shrimp tucked into Leidenheimer Bread straight from NOLA. Lagarde offers a huge selection of beers and wine to pair with the food, or go for one of the traditional New Orleans cocktails like the Sazerac or frozen Hurricane, which pack a punch.
“Since I became a chef, I always wanted to open a restaurant that paid respect to the past and future of New Orleans’ multi-cultural cuisine that has had such an impact on my palate and my life,” said Adams. “It’s such an exciting time to see this life-long dream coming to fruition.”
Adams opened Lagarde with Owner Leonardo Moura and the two also own and operate the popular, authentic Italian Sandy Springs eatery il Giallo Osteria and Bar. Moura said now is a great time to start a business in Chamblee.
“I used to live in Chamblee and could see its potential as a very cool area,” said Moura. “It’s an area that is continuously changing and growing very fast. It’s been great working with both the city of Chamblee and DeKalb County to start this restaurant. The feedback we’re receiving from guests and the community so far has been positive.”
Moura also said Lagarde is designed to be a destination spot for everyone – from families with small children to those looking for a night out with drinks, the restaurant is accommodating and welcoming.
Located in 5090 Peachtree Blvd in Chamblee, Lagarde is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday (Tuesday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.) and is open continuously from brunch until dinner on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.lagardeatl.com or call 470-385-3533.
