The DeKalb History Center will soon launch a series of classes aimed at helping to expand the research of history homes and properties in DeKalb County.
In the historic preservation training class titled “Researching Your Historic House/Property in the Metro Atlanta Area,” attendees will be given valuable expertise from Kenneth H. Thomas, Jr., who spent 33 years as the Historian for the National Register of Historic Places within the Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. With years of research in the field, Thomas will provide tools and advice for those wanting to discover the history of their properties in an efficient manner. This class is part of a research class series, and the next class will be held in February.
The class will be held Jan. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse located at 101 E. Court Square in Decatur. There are only 30 spots available in the class. Member tickets are $10 and Non-member tickets are $15.
For more information, contact Marissa Howard at howard@dekalbhistory.org.
