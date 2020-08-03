A mosquito trap in the city of Chamblee tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The trap is located in the Chamblee section of Ashford Park and larvicide application in low-lying areas and storm drains around the positive trap area already has taken place, due to the high number of mosquitoes collected from the trap. The DeKalb County Board of Health monitors traps all year.
A trap in Brookhaven tested positive as well as a trap in unincorporated DeKalb County.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no data or scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes.
To reduce the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, the Board of Health conducts a comprehensive mosquito control program. Throughout the county, technicians routinely trap mosquitoes that are tested for viruses. They also work with residents to eliminate infestations. Measures include placing larvicide in areas with standing water, like in storm drains. This keeps young mosquitoes from becoming flying, biting adults.
The Board of Health advises residents to take multiple precautions.
Reduce mosquito breeding in yards by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires. Discourage mosquitoes from resting in yards by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.
Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active and wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.
Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes.
Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions and spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.