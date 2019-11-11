The search for missing Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford, 21, ended tragically when she was found murdered in a DeKalb County park.
Two suspects are in custody – Crawford’s roommate, Jordyn Jones and Jones’ boyfriend Barron Brantley. Both are being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail, according to records. According to police, Jones and Brantley led them to Crawford’s body in Exchange Park located at 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur.
The medical examiner's office ruled that Crawford's cause of death was asphyxiation.
Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1 and her body was found a week later on Nov. 8.
At a news conference, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said a motive had not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching” by Brantley.
On Nov. 10, dozens gathered on the Clark Atlanta University campus for a candlelight vigil for Crawford.
Jones’ next court date is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. for Nov. 25.
Check back at www.neighbornewsonline.com for updates on this developing story.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
(1) comment
Cannot share because you would believe it offensive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.