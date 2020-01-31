MARTA will hold two public hearings on proposed bus service modifications. The first will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in East Point, and the second on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Chamblee.
MARTA representatives will be on hand for the community exchange sessions and public hearings. MARTA regularly evaluates bus route performance including scheduling, on-time performance, ridership, and safety. Modifications were recommended based on feedback received from customers and the Authority’s service analysis.
The following routes will be discussed:
Route 8 – North Druid Hills Road
At the request of public stakeholders, Route 8 is proposed to operate via Derrydown Way, E. Freeman Street and Sams Street, to and from Avondale Station. The segment along Sams Street and Talley Street is proposed to be discontinued.
Route 79 – Sylvan Hills
To improve operational efficiency and schedule reliability, Route 79 is proposed to assume the Martel Homes routing currently operated by Route 192. Segments along Sylvan Road between Avon Avenue and Murphy Avenue in both directions, and the Jefferson Park routes are proposed to be discontinued due to low utilization. This proposed modification will avoid delays associated with the railroad crossing.
Route 82 -- Camp Creek / South Fulton Parkway
The direct service inside the Georgia Department of Revenue office park is proposed to be discontinued due to low utilization. Instead, service will be provided at the bus stop in front of the office park on Welcome All Road.
Route 114 – Columbia Drive
At the request of public stakeholders, Route 114 is proposed to operate via Commerce Drive and E. College Avenue to Avondale Station. The segments along Sams Street (south of E. Freeman Street) and Talley Street are proposed to be discontinued.
Route 124 – Pleasantdale Road
The downtown Tucker routing along Main Street is proposed to be discontinued. Instead, Route 124 is proposed to continue south on Fellowship Road and east on Lawrenceville Highway. Additionally, alternating inbound and outbound trips to Dawson Boulevard will be provided daily from start to the end of service. This proposed modification will improve operational efficiency and schedule reliability allowing buses to avoid delays associated with the railroad crossing on Main Street.
Route 126 – Chamblee-Tucker Road
Route 126 is proposed to operate to/from Chamblee Station utilizing current routing to a new end of line on Ranchwood Drive via Parklake Drive and Lavista Road. The Flowers Road S loop, Presidential Parkway loop and the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation loop is proposed to be discontinued due to low utilization. This proposed modification will improve operational efficiency.
Route 192 - Old Dixie / Tara Boulevard
Route 192 is proposed to operate via Norman Berry Drive, R.N. Martin Street, Irene Kidd Parkway and Main Street to East Point Station. This proposed modification is to ease peak-hour bus crowding and improve schedule reliability.
Route 295 – Metropolitan Campus Express
Route 295 is proposed to operate from Oakland City Station instead of Lakewood Station. The segments along Lee Street, Main Street, Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway (GA -166), Perkerson Road, Langston Drive, and Metropolitan Parkway to Casplan Street is proposed to be discontinued. This modification will add new mid-day service to the colleges and improve operational efficiency.
All changes accepted by the MARTA Board of Directors will become effective April 11.
The East Point hearing will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the East Point City Annex at 3121 Norman Berry Drive. The Community Exchange will begin at 6 p.m. and the Public Hearing at 7 p.m. Attendees riding MARTA will take bus route 192.
The Chamblee hearing will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at the DeKalb Chamblee Library at 4115 Clairmont Road. The Community Exchange will start at 11 a.m. and the Public Hearing at noon. Those taking MARTA to the event should take bus route 19.
A sign language interpreter will be available at the hearing. For those who cannot attend and would like to share comments, they can leave a message at 404-848-5299, write to MARTA’s Office of External Affairs at the address below or complete an online comment card at www.itsmarta.com.
Copies of the proposed bus service modifications can be found on www.itsmarta.com and will be available at MARTA’s headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road, N.E., Atlanta, Ga. 30324, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
