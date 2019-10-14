LifeLine Animal Project is hosting a promotion that is sweet rather than scary for Halloween. From now through October 31 during the nonprofit’s Howl-o-ween promotion, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens may be adopted for only $25 at any of LifeLine’s shelters. The adoption fee includes the pet’s spay or neuter, vaccines, microchip and more (a $300 value) at no additional cost.
Participating LifeLine shelters include:
-DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee
-Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Boulevard NW, Atlanta
-LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta
-LifeLine Cat Adoption Center, 3172 E Ponce de Leon Ave, Scottdale
There are more than 1,000 animals looking for homes through LifeLine. To view available animals for adoption or for shelter hours, visit www.LifeLineAnimal.org. LifeLine’s Howl-o-ween adoption promotion is made possible thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.
