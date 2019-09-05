At the DeKalb History Center’s September Lunch and Learn event, attendees can learn about how Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve came to be a natural treasure in DeKalb County.
The event will be presented by Chip Davidson, III whose family owned Arabia Mountain for most of the twentieth century. Once considered the largest producer of granite in the world, Davidson Granite Enterprises first began operations around 1895. By the 1960s, Davidson Granite Enterprises was a top producer of granite in the world. Granite from Lithonia quarries could be found in well-known buildings and structures in places like New York and Washington, D.C.
In the 1970s, the Davidson Family decided to donate more than 500 acres of Arabia Mountain and some of its surrounding land to DeKalb County as a nature preserve. Now named the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, this beautiful park has since expanded to over 2,000 acres and is enjoyed by many as a place for hiking, biking, and discovering the unique landscape of the monadnock.
The free event will be held on the second floor of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse located at 101 E. Court Square in Decatur from noon to 1 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch for the talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.