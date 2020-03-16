Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 3.16.20.01 closing all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary public schools in Georgia from March 18 to March 31.
"To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020," Kemp said. "This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices - washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible - in the days and weeks ahead."
The announcement comes shortly after President Trump announced new guidelines for combating the coronavirus, including starting to homeschool if possible, avoiding gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoiding discretionary travel and avoiding bars, restaurants and food courts.
As of 4 p.m., the CDC reported 3,487 total confirmed cases and 68 deaths due to coronavirus in the U.S. At the time of publishing, the Georgia Department of Health has reported 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GeorgiaEMA, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GEMA.OHS, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook. For more information, visit the DPH’s coronavirus webpage at https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus.
