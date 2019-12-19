The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking information about a missing woman who has not been seen or heard from since 2007.
The bureau’s region two field office is asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to the disappearance and death of Anita Renee Davis. Davis was known by the nickname “Nae Nae.” Davis was last seen around March 2007 in DeKalb County.
According to her profile on www.charleyproject.org, which features information about missing people, she is listed as “endangered missing.” The profile also states that Davis was arrested for prostitution-related charges on March 15, 2007. She has never been heard from again and while few details are available in her case, foul play is suspected according to officials.
Investigators are hoping a new age progressed sketch of Davis by GBI Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson, released December 18, will spark interest and tips.
Davis would be 56 years old today. She is an African American woman with black hair, brown eyes and pierced ears.
Anyone with information pertaining to Davis may call anonymously to the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477, submit an anonymous tip online at https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line, or call Special Agent Leigh Brooks at the GBI Region 2 office at (706) 565-7888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.