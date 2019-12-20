A well-known and critically acclaimed band that first formed in Decatur will be coming home to headline the 2020 Amplify Decatur Music Festival.
Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival, part of the Amplify Decatur Concert Series. The festival will be held April 25, 2020 on the downtown Decatur Square and features Grammy Award Winner Indigo Girls, as well as Son Volt, The Cactus Blossoms, and Michelle Malone.
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers first met as fifth and sixth-graders in Decatur and began singing together during high school. Originally billed as Saliers & Ray, the pair adopted the name Indigo Girls during their undergraduate days at Atlanta’s Emory University. They burst into the spotlight with their 1989 self-titled breakout album. Since then, the band has racked up a slew of Gold and Platinum records and taken home a coveted Grammy Award.
The Amplify Decatur Music Festival invites Americana and roots rock fans to enjoy a day of food from local Decatur restaurants, craft beer offerings from Three Taverns Brewery and Creature Comforts Brewing Co., and community. The festival is presented by Lenz, produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic, and benefits Decatur Cooperative Ministry.
Decatur Cooperative Ministry’s mission is to help families facing homelessness settle into safe, stable homes and build healthy lives filled with peace, hope, and opportunity. Founded in 1969, Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) offers transitional housing, shelter, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing, and permanent supportive housing programs. So far, Amplify My Community, which was founded in Decatur, has produced more than 70 concerts and raised and donated more than $345,000 in unrestricted gifts to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations — including more than $235,000 in Decatur.
General Admission tickets are $55, VIP tickets are $155, and a limited number of Premium VIP tickets are $275. VIP tickets include seating, a dedicated bar, and bathroom, and are positioned in front of the General Admission section. The Premium VIP section includes seating positioned directly in front of the stage, and includes access to the VIP section. Fans can purchase tickets at www.AmplifyDecatur.org and www.EddiesAttic.com. All proceeds will go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry.
“Through the power of live music, Amplify seeks to raise money and awareness for Decatur Cooperative Ministry in their efforts to eradicate homelessness,” said Drew Robinson, board president of Amplify My Community. “Thanks largely to the city of Decatur, Eddie’s Attic, and so many sponsors, especially Lenz, we are able to fulfill our mission, while strengthening our community.”
Additionally, the 2020 Amplify Decatur Concert Series will feature a free concert on the Decatur Square on Friday night, April 24, as well as three nights of music at Eddie’s Attic, April 24-26. Artists will be announced soon.
