Numerous roads are closed due to fallen trees and power lines in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.
Zeta made landfall in Louisiana around 5 p.m. Oct. 28. By 4 a.m. Oct. 29, Zeta reached metro Atlanta and northwest Georgia. Emergency responders have been working through the early morning to clear roads and more than 600,000 Georgians were left without power.
The following roads in DeKalb currently have fallen trees affecting traffic as of Oct. 29 at 3:45 p.m.
- Wesley Chapel @ Covington Hwy.
- Redan Rd @ Avonridge Dr.
- Lehigh Blvd @ Flakes Mill Rd.
- Glenhaven Dr.
- Kelly Lake @ Whites Mill Rd.
- Keystone Drive
- 2048 McAfee Rd.
- 1638 Cobbs Creek Lane
- 4229 Wyndham Park Cir
- 4338 Lake Breeze Dr.
- 1646 Hollyhock Terrace
- 3971Bouldercrest Rd.
- 1340 Conway Rd.
- 1801 Timothy Dr.
- 831 West Ponce De Leon Ave.
- 575 Ponce De Leon Ave.
- 3203 Baxberry Ct.
- Katie Kerr Dr @ Craigie Ave
- 2824 Ashwood Place
- River Rd @ English Valley Dr.
- 4156 Kings Troop Rd.
- 2332 Dawn Dr.
- 3702 Deer Springs Parkway
- Wellington Chase Ct.
- 3559 Evans Mill Rd.
- 1153 Village Main St.
- Redan Rd. @ Redan Station
- George Rd.
- 427 Pinebur Lane
- 3311 Flowers Rd.
- 4014 Brown Rd.
- 2380 Pine Cove Dr.
- Henderson Rd. @ Peppermint Dr.
- 2333 Wineleas Rd.
- 2949 Lavista Ct.
- McConnell Dr 1198
- Blackwood Rd. @ Riveria Ct.
- 1826 Brockton Glen
- 2041 Mtn. Creek Drive
- Pangborn Rd. @ Country Squire Rd.
- 3742 Rockbridge Rd.
- 4242 Tuckersham Lane
- 1788 Chartwell Trace
- 1509 Diamond Head Dr.
- 4900 Central Dr.
- 1724 Kodiak Cir.
- Rays Rd. @ Central Dr.
- Othello Ave. @ Williams St.
- 4153 Pine Valley Rd.
- 1691 Mason Mill Rd.
- Willow Oak Wy. @ Pin Oak Cir.
- 4514 Carriage Park Dr.
- 4520 Jackam Ridge Ct.
Police are reminding residents to always assume a downed power line is live and life-threatening. Keep children and pets away from downed lines. Do not attempt to remove a person or animal caught in power lines. Call 911 for help.
Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or any other object from a downed line. Please call the non emergency number to report. Never drive over a downed line or under a low-hanging wires.
Some DeKalb County water customers may experience temporary water pressure decreases due to power fluctuations and outages at county pump stations.
Strong winds from Tropical Storm Zeta have knocked down dozens of trees around the county, and more trees are expected to fall throughout the day. Many of these trees damage power lines causing temporary outages until generators at pump stations kick on.
Any customer experiencing brown water should run their faucets until the water is clear.
Customers experiencing issues should contact 770-270-6243.
This list will be updated throughout the day.
