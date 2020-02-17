Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently visited the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program in DeKalb County to tour the facility and sign a letter joining the Governors' Challenge that aims to help save the lives of veterans and their family members.
The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide is a nation-wide initiative for preventing suicides among U.S. service members, veterans and their families.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), seven states are taking part in the challenge and are working to implement state-wide suicide prevention best practices for Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, using a public health approach.
Challenge objectives include implementing evidence-based practices to prevent and reduce suicide; engaging with city, county, and state stakeholders to enhance and align local and state-wide suicide prevention efforts; community-to-community sharing and expanding local-level knowledge; defining assignments, deadlines, and measurable outcomes to be reported and more.
The Veterans Affairs and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have worked on evidence-based strategies and plans for Governor’s Challenge participants to implement, stated officials.
According to the AJC, Kemp has tapped Georgia Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby to lead the Peach State’s effort.
Of the 1,392 Georgians who killed themselves in 2017, 194 were veterans, according to the Veterans Affairs Department. Nationwide that year, 45,390 people took their lives and 14% of them were veterans, stated the AJC.
“Although Georgia has already begun to implement suicide prevention efforts, participation in this important initiative will allow us to further enact best policies and practices and advance our suicide prevention efforts by using a comprehensive public health approach,” Kemp wrote in a letter to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Kemp signed the letter at the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program which offers PTSD, anxiety and traumatic brain injury care through therapy, medication, sleep training, skills management and more. The program also provides services for family members of veterans.
For more information, visit www.samhsa.gov/smvf-ta-center/mayors-governors-challenges.
The AJC contributed to this article.
