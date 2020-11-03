Jerry Todd Goddard, 61, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born July 12, 1959 in Atlanta, Georgia, graduated from Shamrock High School in 1977 and was a lifelong Georgian. Todd was an avid fisherman, book collector and car enthusiast who will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and distinctive smile and laugh. Though he left too soon, his charm, tenacity, and humility will leave a lasting impact on our hearts for the rest of our lives.
He is survived by his fiancee’ Becky Whiten, of Toccoa, his children Heather Clark, Nicole Raez, Lauren Mattson and Cole Goddard; his sons-in-law Brian Clark, Joseph Raez and Kevin Mattson; his mother, Constance McCurley, his father Jerry Goddard, his sister Lisa Fowler; his grandchildren Chrissy, Nathan, Joey, Luke, Joshua, Rose, Bethany, Annie, Solomon, and Nicholas; and his first wife Janet Goddard. He is preceded in death by his second wife, Lynn Goddard.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5 at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton, Ga. The family requests that all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) or Act Together Ministries (www.actogetherministries.org.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.