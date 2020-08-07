The Girls on the Run of Atlanta program is giving the option of girls to participate virtually, in person or fluctuate between the two this fall.
Girls on the Run Atlanta provides critical social-emotional programming to girls in 3rd through 8th grade. Girls on the Run is a leader in delivering evidence-based, life skills curricula to girls of all abilities. The 10-week program incorporates physical activity, encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
For the fall 2020 season, they are offering a flexible programming model to accommodate the changing and unpredictable school year due to the pandemic. This fluid model will allow teams to meet in-person, completely virtual or to seamlessly transition between the two as needed.
“We believe more than ever girls will need the feeling of connection they get from being on a team and the social-emotional lessons that Girls on the Run provides,” Executive Director Lea Rolfes said. “Through safety precautions, curriculum modifications and creating trauma-sensitive spaces, our team is ready to bring critical social-emotional programming to girls at a time when they need it the most. Our trained coaches and dedicated staff are ready to adapt as the landscape of our community changes.”
Girls on the Run of Atlanta has served 30,000 girls since it was founded in 2000 at more than 150 sites across Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett.
Physical isolation and related stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic have undoubtedly affected girls in throughout the metro-Atlanta community, which is why Girls on the Run has designed its fall program to ensure a safe and inclusive place where every girl can thrive.
For the 100% Virtual teams, trained coaches will deliver live programming with lessons that mirror the in-person programs. Virtual programming includes physical activity and social-emotional learning, providing girls with an opportunity to still build meaningful connections with their peers and caring adult role models.
Flex teams can choose to meet in-person — utilizing enhanced safety measures including physical distancing modifications — or virtually. This fluid programming model ensures that participants will experience the social, emotional and physical outcomes of the program while allowing teams to adjust to changes in the school and community health guidelines throughout the season.
By adding virtual community teams this season, participation is not limited to a site or school and any GOTR or Heart & Sole aged girl in metro Atlanta can be part of the program. Additional caring coaches are needed for these virtual teams, which connect physical and emotional health and set healthy habits for life.
For more information about Girls on the Run of Atlanta, becoming a coach or registering your girl, visit www.girlsontherunatlanta.org. Registration for the season opens on Aug. 17.
