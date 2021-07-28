The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police has named DeKalb County Police Detective Casey Benton as this year’s GACP Outstanding Police Officer of the Year for his work in child pornography and exploitation cases.
Benton was selected as the 2021 recipient for his outstanding effort in criminal investigations that resulted in a series of serious crimes.
Benton was presented with this award July 20 at GACP’s training conference in Savannah. Benton has served with DeKalb County PD for 15 years where he has been assigned to the Special Victims Unit since 2016 and the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, known as ICAC, since 2018.
"Policing is a profession that normally goes without recognition or thanks," Benton said. "However, working as a detective in the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is very rewarding and fulfilling. I am truly blessed to work with a wonderful group of detectives and supervisors. It is truly an honor to be recognized and receive this award."
As part of his assignment to ICAC, he has received 115 cyber tips that required door to door investigations as well as obtained and executed 34 search warrants, made 14 arrests for Sexual Exploitation of Children, child pornography and traveler cases where persons come to DeKalb County where they think they are meeting with an underage person to have sex. He has made four arrests for Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.
Additionally, he is playing a vital role in the development of a research tool on trafficking cases for Georgia Tech. When complete, it is believed that this tool will be at the forefront of investigations for ICAC units across the country.
