Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters is leaving DeKalb County and is looking for homes for 100 cats before the big move happens.
The nonprofit, which has been headquartered in the metro-Atlanta area for 17 years, operates the largest cage-free, no-kill shelter in the Southeast for rescued cats. Now, the nonprofit is moving its Doraville cat shelter and headquarters to a larger campus in Cumming, Georgia.
Furkids will open its Cumming headquarters, cat shelter and adoption center at 5235 Union Hill Road in mid-October 2019 and ramp down operations at the Doraville cat shelter through the end of the year. Furkids cats will be housed temporarily at an existing building at the Cumming campus headquarters while the organization raises money to build a new cat shelter on the property, according to officials.
In the meantime, the nonprofit is looking to find loving homes for 100 cats that are currently living at the Doraville location. Furkids would like to find homes for the pets before the end of the year so they do not have to endure the stress of moving.
Furkids will maintain cat adoption centers at Atlanta area Petco and PetSmart stores, and is opening a new, multi-purpose satellite center on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County. The Furkids foster program will also continue in the metro area with in-home foster services provided by volunteers and staff.
For now, the Furkids’ Sadie’s Place, a no-kill shelter for dogs, will remain in its current location in Alpharetta. The dogs will periodically visit the Furkids headquarters campus for adoption and volunteer events and ultimately, the nonprofit plans to consolidate its dog shelter into the new property, along with other programs and services for homeless animals. The long-term Furkids vision has included buying property and consolidating its cat, dog, veterinary, adoption and administrative functions into one destination center. Relocating the cat shelter is Furkids’ next step in achieving this vision, stated officials.
Part of the reason for the move out of Doraville was more space and including outdoor recreation and enrichment for animals housed at Furkids.
In 2018, Furkids bought a 9.11-acre parcel, originally developed and operated as Wakoola Water Gardens. With the help of donors and volunteers, Furkids has been repairing and renovating existing structures and restoring the gardens and waters. Unlike the Doraville cat shelter, the Cumming shelter includes a large, screened-in area where cats can safely enjoy fresh air and sunshine.
Operating hours at the Furkids cat shelter in Doraville, located at 2650 Pleasantdale Road, will continue through the end of 2019. The team in Cumming will feature open houses for visitors to tour the shelter and learn more about Furkids and opportunities to volunteer, adopt and support in the near future.
Furkids gained viral fame with their “Kitty Kommercial” which has been viewed more than 5.5 million times on YouTube.
More information is available at www.furkids.org.
