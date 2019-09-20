University of Georgia’s DeKalb County Cooperative Extension will celebrate the end of a successful fifth season of Fresh on DeK, DeKalb County’s Mobile Farmers Market, with its Fall Harvest Festival on Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the DeKalb County Extension Office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.
Festival attendees will be able to purchase fresh produce at a reduced cost and participate in educational demonstrations from the Extension. There will also be interactive games for children along with food and prizes.
This culminating event is held to express gratitude to the community which has helped the Extension Office to relieve food access barriers by providing fresh produce paired with nutrition education programming around county, stated officials.
For more information about the Mobile Farmer’s Market or to learn more about other programs and services, contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension office at 404-298-4080 or visit www.ugaextension.com/dekalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.