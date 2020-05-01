Metro-Atlanta residents will have access to free, FDA-approved testing for COVID-19 at the House of Hope in Decatur Monday, May 4.
The Governor's Coronavirus Task Force Community Outreach Committee, co-chaired by Dr. Bernice King and Leonardo Smith, has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health and DeKalb County Board of Public Health to establish free, FDA-approved testing at a pop-up site at the House of Hope in Decatur.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, this community-based site is your chance to find out if you have COVID-19. Pastors, local physicians, health ministers, and other community leaders are uniting to encourage residents to get tested.
This is near the Kroger Shopping Center. Pastor and Dr. E. Dewey Smith is pleased to host in service to the surrounding community as well as for the church’s members.
Testing is free and insurance is not required. Anyone above the age of eighteen can be screened for testing, including those who are asymptomatic but suspect they have come in contact with the virus. Those under eighteen must be accompanied by a parent.
Testing is administered by trusted healthcare professionals. Some medical staff may be members of the community where sites are located.
Those interested in being tested must pre-register by calling (404) 294-3700, then select Option 1, to schedule an appointment. Residents must be scheduled in order to enter the testing site location. Participants are emailed and sent a text of their scheduled testing time based on availability and site capacity.
Area residents will be guided through the House of Hope parking lot and remain in the comfort of their cars for the test. For those who arrive without a vehicle, a walk-up testing booth will be available with on-site screening.
Registration initiates screening criteria based on CDC guidelines to identify people eligible for free state testing. The criteria may change over time as public health needs related to COVID-19 response change.
By getting tested, vital data is provided to public health agencies on how the virus is impacting communities, identifies potential hotspots and allows people to feel confident at work and home while following public health guidelines on social distancing and related restrictions.
Testing will be be at the House of Hope Atlanta, 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur on Monday, May 4, frm 3 to 7 p.m.
