Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office, allegedly accepted bribe payments from customers to register unlawfully vehicles and then tried to blackmail a bribe payer by threatening to report the payer to the FBI.
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, from July 2017 to November 2019, Harris served as the Supervisor of Tax Tag Clerks for the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office. In that position, Harris oversaw the Tax Commissioner’s North Office’s clerks who processed motor vehicle registrations and renewals for customers.
“Harris traded his integrity for money and betrayed the trust of the citizens of DeKalb County by allegedly accepting bribe payments,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Then, in an audacious display of bravado, Harris attempted to blackmail one of those bribe payers.”
From around mid-2018 to November 2019, Harris accepted bribe payments from customers to unlawfully register vehicles or renew vehicle registrations. For example, Harris accepted bribe payments to register vehicles to individuals who did not have Georgia driver’s licenses or identification cards as required, typically in exchange for $200 per vehicle; to register vehicles that did not have the required accompanying documentation, typically in exchange for $500 to $1,000 per vehicle and to renew vehicles that had not passed emissions tests by falsely entering that the vehicles had emissions exemptions, typically in exchange for $100 per vehicle.
In total, Harris accepted at least $30,000 in bribe payments.
In addition to accepting bribe payments, Harris also attempted to blackmail one of the individuals who had been paying him bribe money. On Nov. 18, 2019, DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office fired Harris for accepting bribe payments. On the same date, Harris admitted to the FBI that he had accepted more than $30,000 in bribe payments in exchange for illegally registering/renewing vehicles for several people, including a person authorities identified as Individual-1.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Harris met with this individual at an Atlanta gas station. During the meeting, the individual, who did not know that Harris had been fired, gave Harris registration documentation so that Harris could register four vehicles. He gave Harris checks and cash to cover the costs of the required fees and taxes for each vehicle. Given that Harris no longer worked for the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, Harris obviously could not register the four vehicles for this individual. Nevertheless, Harris accepted and kept the money from the person.
Then on Dec. 17, 2019, Individual-1 sent a series of text messages to Harris requesting that Harris return the registration documentation and money. According to Pak, on Dec. 17 and 18, 2019, Harris sent a series of text messages to Individual-1 where Harris stated that: he was under investigation by the FBI, the FBI has a video of Harris and Individual-1 meeting, “[a]ll of us can be in trouble,” Harris needed to know “how much” money will he be paid not to give information to the FBI, and that Harris is “not going to prison empty handed. It’s that simple.”
“Since our staff uncovered this illegal activity, we’ve continued to work closely with the authorities for months to assist in the investigation of Mr. Harris," DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson said. "Protecting the integrity of our operation and the interest of DeKalb taxpayers is our top priority. We remain committed to reviewing our procedures and training our staff to detect fraudulent activity and improper behavior. On behalf of DeKalb taxpayers, we thank law enforcement for working quickly and collaboratively to bring this case to justice."
Based on the conduct set forth above, the U.S. Attorney charged Gerald D. Harris, 51, of Fulton County, in a criminal information with one count each of federal program bribery and blackmail. According to authorities, notably, defendants who are charged via a criminal information, typically plead guilty shortly after being arraigned.
Dekalb county = corruption, big surprise
