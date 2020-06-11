DeKalb county voters are still awaiting official election day results as five of the 191 precincts have only partially reported votes.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the presidential primary was postponed from March 24 and then it, along with the remaining elections, was delayed from May 19. In addition to the election being postponed, voters faced numerous malfunctions on Election Day. Poll hours were extended after reports of long lines and technical issues with the states new voting machines.
DeKalb polling locations were open until 9:30 p.m. to accommodate to the issue and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced an investigation into the issues in DeKalb and Fulton.
Cross Keys High, Flat Shoals Parkway, Flat Shoals Library, Memorial South and Woodward have still only partially reported votes.
With 98.06% precincts reporting, US House seat District 4 Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen and Henry C. 'Hank' Johnson, Jr. (I) will face off. Johnson beat democrats William Haston and Elaine Amankwah Nietmann with 65.88% of votes.
Democrat Jon Ossoff will face incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Libertarian Shane Hazel in the Nov. 3 general election after barely avoiding a runoff in the June 9 primary election.
Republican Karen Handel will also face off against democrat Lucy McBath in November. Handel defeated her four other republican candidates with 76.66% of votes, while McBath ran unchallenged.
