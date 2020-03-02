The Chamblee Police Department and Chief Kerry Thomas promoted five officers to the rank of sergeant and one to the rank of lieutenant.
These dedicated professionals have served from eight to 24 years at the Chamblee Police Department with character and dignity.
“I am honored to be able to promote these officers to their next level of leadership responsibilities," Chief Thomas said. "Their accomplishments are a direct reflection of their hard work and dedicated service to the Chamblee community. These officers also demonstrated their qualifications for promotion through a promotional assessment center. I am truly proud of their accomplishments and confident in their ability to continue to lead this agency in its direction of community-oriented policing.”
Sergeant Brian Calamease was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Calamease was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Navy, where he served for five years, including a stint in the Persian Gulf during Desert Shield/Storm. He later attended Kaplan University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He began his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Georgia Department of Corrections as a correctional officer. He later joined the DeKalb County Police Department, where he served in the patrol and detective divisions. Sgt. Calamease has been a member of the Chamblee Police Department since 2014.
Officer Levon Arthur was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Arthur is a native of Brooklyn.. His father was a sergeant with the New York Schools Public Safety Department. He graduated from East New York High School and briefly attended John Jay College. He moved to Georgia and started his law enforcement career with the Georgia Department of Corrections, where he worked in several high-profile Georgia prisons before joining the DeKalb County Police Department. He has been a member of the Chamblee Police Department since 2014.
Officer Richard Barber was promoted to the rank of Sergeant Barber. Barber is a Georgia native who graduated from South Effingham High School. His mother was a dispatcher and license examiner with the Department of Public Safety. He began his law enforcement career with the Georgia State Patrol, where he served 15 years. During his tenure with GSP, he served on the Night Hawks DUI Task Force, Motor Unit and Criminal Interdiction Unit as a canine handler. He joined the Chamblee Police Department in 2017, where he is a motor traffic enforcement officer.
Officer Travis Darley was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Darley is a Georgia native and graduated from Union Grove High School. He began his law enforcement career with the DeKalb County Police Department, where he served from 2008 to 2017. His assignments included the patrol and detective divisions including a stint with the DEA as an undercover narcotics officer. Officer Darley joined the Chamblee Police Department in 2018. He currently holds a black belt in Brazilian Jujitsu and is one of the department’s primary defensive tactics instructor.
Officer Oliver Dukes was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Dukes began his career in law enforcement in 2002 with the University of West Georgia Department of Public Safety. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from West Georgia University. He served both the DeKalb County Police Department and the Clarkston Police Department. He joined the Chamblee Police Department in 2013. Dukes is currently assigned to the Community Oriented Policing Unit, and he is a defensive tactics instructor. He is a mentor at Dresden Elementary and is a member of the Chamblee Police Department’s non-profit organization Cop-N-Stuff.
Officer Valerian Khoshtariya was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Khoshtariya was born in Russia and speaks fluent Russian. He and his family immigrated to the United States in 1990. Valerian joined the Chamblee Police Department in 2013. He has served in the patrol and the Crime Suppression Units. He is currently pursuing a degree from Georgia State University. Val is an active runner and an excellent marksman, winning numerous awards at the Georgia Law Enforcement Games.
