The FBI and local police departments are searching for a serial armed robber who has been targeting Family Dollars.
The FBI, along with the DeKalb County Police Department, Brookhaven Police Department, College Park Police Department, Lithonia Police Department and Clarkston Police Department, are asking for the public's help identifying a serial armed robber.
The FBI believes the suspect is responsible for at least seven armed robberies at the following Family Dollar stores in the past month:
- 01/09/2020 at 3460 E. Ponce De Leon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079
- 01/16/2020 at 3201 Tucker Norcross Rd., Tucker, GA 30084
- 01/21/2020 at 5404 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035
- 01/22/2020 at 3412 Clairmont Rd., Brookhaven, GA 30319
- 01/23/2020 at 1616 Virginia Ave., Atlanta, GA 30337
- 01/31/2020 at 6871 Main St., Lithonia, GA 30058
- 02/02/2020 at 1125 N. Indian Creek Dr., Lithonia, GA 30021
Police say the suspect is a "black male, 5’8” to 5’9” tall, about 150 lbs., and typically wears a dark-color hooded sweatshirt under a dark-color puffy jacket, dark pants and tan-color Timberland-style boots."
According to police, he is armed with a handgun and orders employees to open the safe and takes the money inside.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
