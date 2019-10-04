Emory Healthcare's latest facility will aim to combine patient care with clinical and discovery research.
On October 4, Emory Healthcare broke ground on the the new Emory Musculoskeletal Institute in Brookhaven The facility is being constructed to develop innovative treatments and provide solutions for health care challenges facing the local communities according to officials.
As the newest addition to Emory’s Executive Park health innovation district, the approximately 180,000-square-foot building will be a comprehensive, patient and family-centered facility providing orthopaedics and spine care, physical therapy, imaging, ambulatory surgery, with clinical and discovery research support space.
The construction of the Emory Musculoskeletal Institute is anticipated to be completed in 2021.
According to officials, eco-friendly design was an important component of the new facility. More than 95% of stormwater and runoff water will be contained through a system of bio-swales, retention ponds and underground stormwater systems to enhance on-site water management. Smart building technology will lower energy consumption through a network of sensors to help deliver power only where it is needed. The overall construction project seeks to divert most of its waste from local landfills, thus reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, Emory Healthcare will partner with a heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration company to design, test and demonstrate results from the most innovative building control technologies, which will drive efficiency, safety and security for Emory’s patients and staff.
"The new Emory Musculoskeletal Institute will serve as our central location and house multiple centers of excellence and programs,” said Scott D. Boden, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedics in Emory University School of Medicine and director of the Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center. “Research is also a core part of our mission, and the design of this building will encompass that from its external appearance to the structure of patient and staff flow inside.”
“From the location choice to architecture design to staffing, the formation of the Emory Musculoskeletal Institute directly aligns with Emory Healthcare’s mission to serve humanity by improving health through integration of education, discovery and health care delivery,” said Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president and CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have on our local community for generations to come.”
