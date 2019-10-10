The DeKalb County Board of Education formally initiated its search for a new superintendent on Monday, October 7, 2019, when they received a presentation from Dr. Debra Hill, Dr. Kevin Castner and Dr. Percy Mack of BWP and Associates. BWP and Associates is a national search firm, specializing in assisting boards seeking superintendents. The firm has conducted over 800 successful national searches.
“Selecting a new superintendent is the most important task we have as a board, and we are starting the process by asking the community for input,” said Michael A. Erwin, School Board Chair. “Input and ideas from parents, students, staff, community and business partners will help shape the leadership profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent.”
During the community engagement phase, the objectives include:
-To learn the strengths, needs and issues of our school district so we can better recruit a slate of candidates to meet our needs;
-To be able to describe the district’s strengths, needs and issues to the recruited candidates;
-To engage in the process in such a way that will build community understanding and support for the search.
The community can give input through open community forums and focus groups slated for November 2019. Details to follow soon with dates, times and locations.
Additionally, an online community survey will be available November (dates forthcoming) in multiple languages. This survey, as well as additional details regarding the superintendent search, will also available on the school district’s website which is www.dekalbschoolsga.org.
Information received from the community engagement process will be presented to the Board along with a draft profile of leadership characteristics for the next superintendent by BWP in December. A full timeline of the search process is available at www.dekalbschoolsga.org/superintendent-search/2019-2020/.
