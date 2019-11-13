The DeKalb County Board of Education voted 6-1 on Nov. 11 to immediately sever ties with Superintendent Steven Green, saying they were hoping to avoid a “lame duck year” with a leader already looking toward opportunities elsewhere, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
DeKalb County Schools tweeted the following message after the meeting, “DeKalb County Board of Education approves separation agreement with Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green. Ramona Tyson named Interim Superintendent as County Board of Education continues search process for new leader.”
Earlier this year in May, Green advised the DeKalb County Board of Education of his decision to not seek to extend his contract. He said he intended to continue serving in his role through June 30, 2020 and attributed his departure to personal reasons.
Green came to the district in 2015 and his performance has received a mixture of approval and criticism from officials, staff and community members. The district boasts its highest graduation rate, but standardized test scores have been flat, and teacher turnover continues at the highest rate among metro Atlanta school districts, stated the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
The search for the new superintendent of the district began over the summer and, Tyson named interim superintendent, “brings 32 years of total service to the DeKalb County School District, serving as a classroom teacher, administrator, deputy chief superintendent, interim superintendent, chief of staff to three superintendents, and chief administrator to the board of education,” according to officials.
“With Dr. Green’s immediate departure, we have the utmost confidence in Ms. Tyson serving as the interim superintendent. The separation agreement will have no impact on our current superintendent search, and we are fully committed to an open and transparent process, as evidenced by our current online survey and (…) community forums,” stated Board Chair Michael Erwin in a press release.
Following the recent completion of community forums, the next step in the search started Nov. 8 when a public survey went live on the school district’s website. The board invites community members, including parents, staff, students, business partners, residents, and teachers, to take the anonymous survey at https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/superintendent-search/2019-2020/ and help shape search criteria for the next superintendent through November 20.
Information received will be presented to the Board, along with a draft profile of leadership characteristics for the next superintendent in December.
