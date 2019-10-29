The DeKalb County School Board is asking the community for input as it begins its search for the district’s next superintendent.
The DeKalb County Board of Education formally initiated its search for a new superintendent in October after Stephen Green announced that he would not be seeking contract extensions and next year would be his last in the position. Green has been the superintendent of the district since 2015.
Officials are working with BWP and Associates, a national search firm which specializes in assisting boards that are seeking superintendents. Now, the community engagement phase of the search has kicked off so that the board and BWP can gather input that will be used to create a unique profile of what the community is looking for from its next school district leader.
Community members can give that input through community forums on November 6 and 7, and through an online survey that will launch on November 4 at www.dekalbschoolsga.org/superintendent-search/2019-2020/.
Public forums are scheduled for 7 p.m. on November 6 at Chamblee Charter High School, Tucker High School and Lithonia High School and for 7 p.m. on November 7 at Clarkston High School, Miller Grove High School and Cedar Grove High School.
During the community engagement phase, the objectives include:
-To learn the strengths, needs and issues of the school district to better recruit a slate of candidates to meet the district’s needs
-To be able to describe the district’s strengths, needs and issues to the recruited candidates;
-To engage in the process in such a way that will build community understanding and support for the search.
“We’re looking forward to these forums. DeKalb County School District has talented students from diverse backgrounds and a dedicated staff. The next leader should be familiar with the school district and its unique qualities, as well as continue to expand on current initiatives to improve student achievement,” said Board Chair Michael Erwin.
Information received from the community engagement process will be presented to the board along with a draft profile of leadership characteristics for the next superintendent by BWP in December.
A full timeline of the search process is available at https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/superintendent-search/2019-2020/.
“Selecting a new superintendent is a significant process that requires that we exercise appropriate due diligence and honor the input and ideas from our community stakeholders,” Erwin said. “Participation from our parents, students, teachers, business and community partners is critical in helping us shape the leadership profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent.”
