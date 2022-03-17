DeKalb School of the Arts sophomore Amaya McGee has been announced as the first prize winner in the 2022 Poetry Out Loud state championship.
This year’s final spring competition was conducted through livestreaming video by the nine students participating in the state finals.
The state champion will go on to represent Georgia at the national finals, which will also be held virtually through recorded video this year.
“One thing that I learned from Poetry Out Loud that surprised me is how much Poetry positively affects others,” said McGee. “How simple words have the ability to turn into beautiful works of art.”
Poetry Out Loud is a national program—sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation and Georgia Council for the Arts—which encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization and recitation of the written word.
Georgia’s Poetry Out Loud champion will receive $200 from the NEA. McGee’s school will also be presented with a $500 certificate that will go toward new books.
“Poetry Out Loud not only introduces students to the breadth of contemporary poetry, it also gives them confidence in expressing themselves,” said Tina Lilly, Executive Director of Georgia Council for the Arts. “Students who learn to explore the words of all different types of writers will become empathetic and well-rounded adults who are able to see the world from different perspectives.”
This is the 14th year that the Atlanta History Center has been selected by Georgia Council for the Arts to coordinate the state’s Poetry Out Loud competition. Georgia’s 2022 participation included 60 schools in 39 counties, 6,000 students and 300 educators.
“Georgia Poetry Out Loud was able to conduct a full program this year despite the pandemic and new variants that caused us to cancel the in-person state finals competition,” said Emily Cobb, Poetry Out Loud State Coordinator at Atlanta History Center. “The students worked so hard to memorize and recite the poems and I think that hard work shows in the state finals competition video. I am always amazed every year by the hard work and determination the students put into Poetry Out Loud. But this year, they really blew me away with how they were able to conduct themselves during the competition season.”
If your school would like to participate in Poetry Out Loud next year, contact Emily Cobb at ECobb@AtlantaHistoryCenter.com or call 404-814-4017. For more information about Poetry Out Loud, visit www.atlantahistorycenter.com.
