DeKalb County School District (DCSD) students demonstrated noteworthy progress in academic proficiency based on the latest Georgia Milestones End-of-Grade (EOG) and End-of-Course (EOC) test results.
DCSD students met or exceeded prior year performance in several categories and at different levels in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, according to test results released July 26.
“Today’s test scores prove that education in DeKalb County School District continues to improve and soar to new levels of achievement,” said Superintendent/CEO Dr. R. Stephen Green. “Each statistic represents immeasurable efforts made on behalf of our students. They represent hours of rigorous study and execution by our students. They represent nights spent in the classroom after the school day ends by our teachers. They represent months of planning and follow-through from district administrators. Today, we take time to thank them all, and congratulate them all, on a job well done.”
• Many schools saw double digit growth in the percentage of students scoring Proficient and Distinguished Learner in at least one content area; eighty-four (84) elementary and middle schools on the EOG and twenty-four (24) middle and high schools on the EOC.
• The average scale scores for the Ninth Grade Literature and United States History EOC exams increased by 8 points and Physical Science increased by 4 points leading to significant increases in students scoring Proficient and Distinguished Learner, Ninth Grade Literature by 5.6%, United States History by 4.7%, and Physical Science by 5.1%.
• Across the District, all EOG-tested grades (3-8) showed average scale score increases in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.
• The percentage of students scoring in the Distinguished Learner category – the state’s highest performance category – in the English Language Arts EOG increased for every grade.
• From 2017-2019, the district-wide percentage of 8th grade students scoring Proficient and above increased in English Language Arts, Mathematics, and Science.
• On average, 63% of students scored within or above their grade minimum Lexile level (a scale for measuring the reading ability of students), an increase from 60% the previous school year.
• A number of schools exhibited at least 80% of their students scoring proficient and above in at least one content area
The District will continue to work on various initiatives to improve student outcomes, stated officials. Some of the work includes:
• Teacher-created curriculum will remain in place. The curriculum enhances what our students are expected to know and be able to do in an effort to provide students with the level of rigor, relevance, and innovative learning necessary to thrive.
• The Parent and Engagement department has multiple initiatives to assist parents in improving their students’ achievement outcomes. Multiple delivery methods, such as workshops, webinars, training videos, and the Family IMPACT Hub, are used to provide resources to help parents be effective academic supporters. In addition, DCSD assists parents with obtaining their GED, enrolling in higher education or training programs, and training in workforce development, advocacy, leadership, and wrap-around services.
• The DeKalb County School District is committed to supporting the Whole Child. School Counselors, Psychologists, Nurses and Social Workers are on the front line helping to address barriers that impact student achievement utilizing wrap around supports. Postsecondary Transition Specialists, Student Engagement Coaches, and other critical positions help to provide an additional intervention for our students and families to promote student success and high school graduation.
• Human Capital Management will continue having a laser focus on recruiting, hiring, and retaining highly qualified teachers.
Throughout the state, students recorded strongest-ever overall gains on the Georgia Milestones assessments, according to officials. Scores increased or held steady in 25 of 26 subject areas.
At a state levels, the results showed the strongest overall gains recorded in the five years the assessment has been administered. The percentage of students reading on grade level or above increased or held steady in every tested grade and both English language arts high school courses.
Students began taking Georgia Milestones assessments in 2014-15. The testing system is one comprehensive program across grades 3 through 12, which includes open-ended and technology-enhanced questions to better gauge students’ content mastery. The assessment was administered 100% online for the first time in the 2018-19 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.