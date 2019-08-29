Early registration for the fourth annual DeKalb County Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk is now open.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, DeKalb County, along with Susan G. Komen and Northlake Mall, will host the event at Northlake Mall, located at 4800 Briarcliff Rd. NE in Tucker, at 9 a.m. The route begins and ends at the mall and also features a one-mile fun run.
Through Sept. 13, registration for the 5K and one-mile fun run/walk is $5 for DeKalb County employees and $10 for non-employees. After Sept. 13, the price increases to $10 for DeKalb County employees and $20 for non-employees. Registration includes access to run/walk activities and an event t-shirt.
Registration can be completed at www.komenatlanta.org/dekalb5k.
All proceeds from the 5K run/walk will go to fund Susan G. Komen programming initiatives in DeKalb County.
For more information on the DeKalb County Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk or to be a sponsor, contact Nichole Simms at jnsimms@dekalbcountyga.gov or 404-371-2552.
