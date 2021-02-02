DeKalb County will erect a memorial remembering Congressman John Lewis where a confederate monument once stood.
The former site of the Lost Cause obelisk monument outside of the DeKalb History Center in Decatur was selected as the future site of the memorial honoring Congressman John Lewis.
The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to designate a location for the future home of a memorial honoring Congressman John Lewis. The site was recommended by the John Lewis Task Force, formed by a joint declaration of Commissioner Davis Johnson and Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett on April 21, 2020.
“Because this location sits in DeKalb County, the City of Decatur, and in the congressional district which John represented for over 30 years, there could be no better location,” Johnson said.
The vote comes nearly eight months after DeKalb County Judge Clarence Seelinger issued an order to remove the monument out of Decatur Square. The order demanded the monument be removed by June 26, saying the monument had become a threat to public safety.
The Lost Cause monument was built in 1908 by the Daughters of the Confederacy. DeKalb has spent numerous years fighting to get the monument removed and in September 2019, the county placed a historical marker next to the monument. The marker said the monument glorified "the lost cause of the Confederacy."
The John Lewis Task Force is requesting artists to submit a proposal for the new memorial. Artists interested in submitting a proposal can visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/purchasing-contracting/bids-itb-rfps and scroll down to the project titled “Creation of Artistic Piece for Congressman John Lewis Memorial.”
