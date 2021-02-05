The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office is hosting its 6th Annual Love Run 5K to raise awareness about teen dating violence and funds for domestic violence survivors.
The Love Run is held in February each year in commemoration of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. District Attorney Sherry Boston created the Love Run 5K in 2016 while serving as DeKalb County Solicitor-General. This year, to keep everyone safe and healthy, the event is being held virtually, with a fun twist and updated name: Love Run, Walk & Roll 5K!
Participants can opt to take to the streets, the pool, or the exercise equipment of their choice to log 3.1 miles between Feb. 14 and Feb. 28. Registrants will be mailed a signature long-sleeve shirt and race medal for their participation.
“We must continue to shine a spotlight on this disturbing epidemic impacting our youth,” Boston said. “Educating our community about the cycle of intimate partner violence plays an integral role in prevention. We hope to raise awareness and save lives."
Additionally, all Big Peach Running Co. locations will offer a 10% discount to Love Run participants with proof of registration during the month of February. All proceeds benefit the important work of Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence. Since its inception, the Love Run has raised more than $35,000 for WRC.
According to national statistics, one in three teens report experiencing dating violence. Approximately one in five women and one in seven men who experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner first experienced some form of partner violence between 11 and 17 years of age. The risks to survivors of abuse have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Anywhere/LoveRun5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.