DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host his annual Spring community cleanups for the south DeKalb community beginning at 9:30 a.m. each Saturday starting March 27 through April 24.
Johnson will be joined by Commissioner Ted Terry and Sheriff Melody Maddox.
“Taking care of the community is a daily job that all constituents can participate in, whether it's cleaning up your home or helping clean up roads and sidewalks,” Johnson said. “Everyone should have a helping hand in community cleanups to make sure that we live in a place we are all proud to call home.”
The cleanups will be held as follows:
- March 27, Kroger at 2385 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, Ga.
- April 3, Walmart at 3580 Memorial Dr., Decatur, Ga.
- April 10, Citgo at 3400 Moreland Ave., Atlanta, Ga.
- April 17, Walmart at 2427 Gresham Rd., Decatur, Ga.
- April 24, The Gallery at South DeKalb at 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur, Ga.
“It’s important that we as neighbors and a community join together to show pride in where we live and work," Terry said. "I am thrilled to pull up my sleeves and help make a difference in our Dekalb."
“The sheriff’s office is excited to join Commissioner Johnson and others to help improve the appearance of our communities,” Maddox said. “Citizens who take pride in their surroundings are much less likely to engage in destructive behavior toward their own and their neighbors’ properties.”
Residents from each community are encouraged to participate because a clean community is a healthy community.
For more information, contact Commissioner Larry Johnson’s office at 404-371-2425 or visit www.commissionerlarryjohnson.com.
