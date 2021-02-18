DeKalb County Government will distribute 3,500 COVID-19 Survival Boxes this weekend as part of its continuing effort to assist residents affected by the pandemic.
This monthly distribution will feature cereal variety packs for children, along masks, sanitizer, 20 lbs. of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.
“We want to lend a helping hand to parents of school-aged children because many are balancing virtual learning while struggling to parent and work during the pandemic,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.
On Saturday, Feb. 20, the county will host four drive-through distribution events during which 3,500 DeKalb residents will receive the COVID-19 Survival Boxes.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the COVID-19 Survival Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way,
- Stonecrest, GA 30038
The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to purchase the produce and protein. For residents who cannot attend the distribution, the county has numerous food and coronavirus resources available at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/covid-19/help-citizens.
