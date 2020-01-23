All DeKalb County School District (DCSD) students, staff and community members are invited to the DCSD Student Film Festival on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
Students from 15 DCSD high schools have been working hard to bring creative film works to life. They have written scripts, hired actors, designed sets, mixed sound, and shot scenes—all to produce the best short film possible.
On Feb. 19, the DeKalb County community will have the opportunity to view them all before naming the best in the novice and advanced categories. In addition, professional judges from the film industry will be present to judge submissions before naming the best in the beginner, intermediate, and advanced categories.
Awards will be distributed in each category for “Best of Show,” “Audience Choice,” “Best Actor,” “Best Screenplay,” “Best Editing,” “Best Directing,” “Best Sound,” and one final “Overall Winner.”
Participating schools will include Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee Charter, Columbia, DeKalb High School of Technology South, DeKalb School of the Arts, Dunwoody, Lakeside, Miller Grove, Martin Luther King, Jr., McNair, Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson, Towers, and Tucker high schools.
The DCSD Film Festival, scheduled to include a red carpet, popcorn, and other festivities, is scheduled to take place at AMC North DeKalb Theater—located at 2042 Lawrenceville Highway—from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Admission is free.
