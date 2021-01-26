The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has issued a felony murder warrant for the arrest of 32-year-old Michael Blair Stewart.
The warrant was issued for the Stone Mountain man in connection with the Dec. 5, 2020, shooting death of 31-year-old Stone Mountain resident Jireh Kharnplay Morris on Bouldercrest Road.
According to the warrant, Stewart should be approached with caution, as he is considered to be dangerous and may be armed.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit by calling the agency Tip Line at 404-298-8132. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS, which may offer a reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.