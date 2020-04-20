The DeKalb County School District is considering hosting virtual or hybrid graduation ceremonies for seniors this spring.
Graduation ceremonies will be moved from the week of May 18 through 23 to the week of June 22 to 27.
"We have not made the decision on the ceremony style, but two options are on the table," the school district said in a statement.
DeKalb seniors may have a completely virtual graduation or a hybrid gradtution. A hybrid ceremony would allow only seniors and staff to attend. DCSD would live stream and broadcast the event on Comcast channel PDSTV24 for families and friends.
The school district will announce a final decision near end of April/first of May pending the Governor’s decision on Shelter in Place and other guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health, DeKalb Board of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Education.
As for the remainder of the school year, DCSD will end the school year four days early on May 15, for grades PreK-11. The school year for seniors will end on May 8.
The week of May 11 through May 15 will be an academic support week for seniors and their teachers. The deadline for teachers to post the senior grades is Friday, May 15, 2020.
Post-planning for teachers will be the week of May 18-22 instead of originally planned May 22. The deadline for teachers to post PreK-11 grades is Wednesday, May 20.
An End of Year Guide for Students and Families for 2019-2020 provides detailed information regarding final grade calculations, promotion/retention, summer extended learning opportunities, school year learning recovery opportunities, end of year activities and a FAQ.
