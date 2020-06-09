DeKalb County has extended voting hours at seven polling locations following voting difficulties throughout Election Day.
Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie signed an order approving a petition by the Board of Registration and Elections to extend voting hours for several polling places.
For the following polling places, voting has been extended to the indicated times:
- Narvie J. Harris Elementary, 3981 McGill Drive, Decatur—7:45 p.m.
- Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston—7:29 p.m.
- Medlock Elementary School, 2418 Wood Trail Lane, Decatur—7:15 p.m.
- Stephenson High School, 701 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:45 p.m.
- Stephenson Middle School, 922 Stephenson Road, Stone Mountain—7:30 p.m.
- Kittredge Magnet School, 1663 East Nancy Creek Drive NE, Atlanta—9:26 p.m.
- Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur—10:10 p.m.
The petition to extend the hours was made as the result of a delay in voting due to technical and logistical issues throughout Fulton and DeKalb counties. Donning masks and prepared with camping chairs and snacks, voters have reported lines wrapped around buildings and insufficient polling machines.
“The Election Day issues relating to the use of state-purchased voting machines represent an attack on the democratic process," DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said. "The Secretary of State’s office has alleged these issues resulted from a failure of county leadership. If there was a failure of leadership, it starts where the buck should stop, at the top. The eradication of any ‘learning curve’ rests squarely at the feet of the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office."
As a result of the day's difficulties, Raffensperger released a statement announcing an investigation into what went array in Fulton and DeKalb.
"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and DeKalb counties is unacceptable," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. "My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November's election."
“It is the Secretary of State’s responsibility to train, prepare, and equip election staff throughout the state to ensure fair and equal access to the ballot box," Thurmond said. "Those Georgians who have been disenfranchised by the statewide chaos that has effected the voting system today in numerous DeKalb precincts and throughout the state of Georgia deserve answers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.