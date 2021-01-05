DeKalb County police officer Sgt. Daniel Mobley died after being struck at the scene of an accident.
The 22-year-veteran of the DeKalb Police Department responded to a car accident Jan. 2. At around 9 a.m., Mobley was struck while on the scene.
Mobley was transported to the hospital, where police say he succumbed to his injuries.
"We cannot express how much we appreciate the Grady Hospital staff who treated our sergeant," the DeKalb County Police Department said in a statement. "We thank the City of Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, the Atlanta Fire Rescue, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and all of those who provided their support to the DeKalb County Police Department."
We ask all to pray for Sergeant Mobley and his family.
Thank you all for your continued thoughts & prayers! #WeAreDKPD
