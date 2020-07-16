Decatur resident Michael Terrell has pleaded guilty to forcibly assaulting and brandishing a gun at a mail carrier.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, on March 2, 2019, the DeKalb County Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspectors investigated the armed assault of a mail carrier at a restaurant in Tucker. The mail carrier had just delivered a parcel to the cashier at the restaurant when Terrell grabbed the parcel and followed the mail carrier to his postal vehicle.
Terrell then attempted to block the mail carrier’s access to the vehicle, and forced his way inside the vehicle, and took the keys. Terrell began rummaging through the vehicle looking for the missing contents of the parcel, later determined to have been a large quantity of marijuana. Terrell then pulled a firearm on the mail carrier before fleeing the scene.
“Terrell’s conduct is especially egregious as he showed no regard for the life of the mail carrier who was simply doing his job,” Pak said. “This kind of senseless attack jeopardizes the safety of both postal employees and the general public.”
At the time of the assault, authorities say the 25-year-old was under indictment in Fulton County for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a felony on Dec. 7, 2018.
“The safety and security of Postal Service employees is core to the mission of the Postal Inspection Service,” Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division Tommy D. Coke said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to help protect our communities from the significant threats posed by criminals.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the DeKalb County Police Department, the city of Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating this case.
“This assault on a representative the United States Postal Service (USPS) is disturbing and unacceptable," Atlanta Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant said. "Criminals who would seek to harm public servants and people who seek to use the USPS as a means to traffic drugs must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.