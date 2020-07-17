DeKalb Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl A. Anderson continues to take steps to prioritize the health and safety of the public and her employees by expanding virtual proceedings.
At the same time, she is ensuring the court operates efficiently and is accessible during the newest extension of the Judicial Emergency Order through Aug. 11. While all filings are encouraged to be completed electronically at www.efilega.com, for those who need to file matters in person, there is a drop box available at the Magistrate Court Clerk’s Office.
“Our Criminal Division is already 100% virtual as of early June, and our Civil Division has kept cases moving by holding virtual hearings in several areas," Anderson said. "The Misdemeanor Mental Health Court and our Ordinance Division have both adapted their proceedings to a virtual format as well. I am pleased that Magistrate Court has been able to keep the Court open for business during this difficult time.”
The Court is conducting the following judicial functions:
Criminal Division:
- Arrest Warrants and Search Warrants - issued to law enforcement
- Misdemeanor and Felony First Appearance - hearings
- Bond Reconsideration - hearings
Civil Division:
- Temporary Protective Orders - Ex-Parte hearings, compliance hearings and limited motions hearings
- Small Claim - status calendars and hearings
- Collection - calendars
Ordinance Division: Jail Plea - calendars
Misdemeanor Mental Health Court - hearings
Beginning in August, Code Enforcement calendars and Dispossessory (evictions) status calendars and hearings (starting with matters pending before the Court prior to the entry of the Judicial Emergency Order on March 14, 2020) will be held. Hearings are accessible to the public via the Court’s YouTube channels.
To access the YouTube channels, find additional information, or receive updates, please visit the court's website: https://dekalbcountymagistratecourt.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.