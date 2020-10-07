DeKalb County has implemented a new 911 program that will connect callers with nurses if needed.
The DeKalb County 911 Nurse Navigation Program, in collaboration with American Medical Response, is the first of its kind in Georgia. the program is designed to provide citizens access to a wider variety of care options to meet their specific medical needs, which may include transportation to a local clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency department.
This new program builds on a series of innovative approaches implemented by DeKalb County that have streamlined EMS to better manage 911 call volume and resources in one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.
“We are proud of our long-term partnership with DeKalb County, and we are excited to leverage our national expertise and integrated healthcare solutions to expand access to care, improve patient experience and increase population health throughout the region,” AMR Regional Director for the Southeast Region Chris Valentin said. “The DeKalb County 911 Nurse Navigation Program will allow us to better serve the residents of DeKalb County by ensuring that lower acuity calls receive the attention they need and that those callers are presented with more innovative paths to treatment that are often closer to home, where medical treatment can be received faster than a visit to a hospital emergency department.”
Through the DeKalb County 911 Nurse Navigation Program, some 911 calls with non-emergency injuries or illnesses will be transferred to a Registered Nurse. The nurse will assess a patient's symptoms and refer them to the most appropriate medical care that could include referral to a local clinic or urgent care center.
With innovative technology, the nurse will be able to present the caller with a list of available healthcare providers in their community that can provide the appropriate services based on the caller’s clinical needs.
The nurse will be able to facilitate and schedule an appointment directly with the provider to streamline the patient experience. In addition, the nurse can also order transportation for the caller on an as-needed basis through participation with their insurance plan.
With 911 contracts nationwide, AMR has the employee base, resources and experience to provide the necessary and immediate assistance that alleviates the pressure on EMS systems and enhances their ability to care for their community. These integrated solutions have been effective in improving outcomes and unit availability, as well as educating communities on the appropriate use of 911. The result – a more functional system that enables local fire agencies and EMS to focus on providing timely, appropriate and high-quality patient care while controlling costs and improving outcomes.
