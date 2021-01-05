The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has fired a detention officer for excessive use of force.
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said a former Detention Officer was placed on immediate administrative leave Dec. 30, 2020, following an incident on Dec. 28, 2020, involving excessive uses of force with an inmate.
An investigation by the agency’s Office of Professional Standards upheld charges that the officer’s actions were “unjustified, inappropriate and not consistent with the agency’s training to achieve the objectives of compliance and restraint.”
“We will not tolerate any violation of policy regarding the use of excessive force with inmates in our custody,” Maddox said. “Our recent citizen review of the Use of Force Policy and the subsequent revisions we made to this policy underscore that commitment.”
The officer had received basic and advanced Use of Force training each year since being employed in 2018. The officer is charged with excessive use of force and conduct unbecoming. An appeal to the termination can be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.