DeKalb County voters decided six races during the Aug. 11 runoff, including reelecting DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox and unseating 30-year incumbent Michele Henson.
In a special DeKalb race, Maddox won the race with 63.45% of the votes against Ruth "The Truth" Stringer. Maddox was born and raised in DeKalb County and has over 25 years experience in law enforcement.
In the District 86 Georgia House of Representatives election, incumbent Michele Henson and Zulma Lopez faced off. Lopez won the seat with 54.37% of votes and will be unchallenged in November. Henson received around 41% of the June primary and had held her seat for 30 years.
Two county board of commissioners’ races were decided during the runoffs. In District 1, Democrat Robert Patrick took home the votes with 54.68% of votes, leaving Cynthia Yaxon with 45.32% of votes. Patrick will face Republican Nancy Jester, who was unopposed in the primary.
In District 2 of the board of commissioners' race, Edward "Ted" Terry won the race against Maryam Ahmad with 58.62% of votes. Terry will be unopposed in November.
In the District 3 nonpartisan county board of education race, Deirdre Pierce won the race against Willie R. Mosley Jr. with 55.91% of votes.
Finally, in the nonpartisan Superior Court judge race to replace incumbent Clarence Seeliger, who is retiring, Yolanda C. Parker-Smith took home the race against Melinda “Mindy” Pillow with 68.28% of votes.
