The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Maddox received test results today after having revealed earlier this week that she and other newly- elected Georgia sheriffs had likely been exposed to the virus while attending a training session by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in Pine Mountain for the past several weeks.
At least six other metro area sheriffs also tested positive, including Fulton County Sheriff-elect Pat Labat, Cobb County Sheriff-elect Craig Owens, Gwinnett Sheriff-elect Keybo Taylor and Henry County Sheriff-elect Reginald Scandret. The remaining two have not yet been identified.
“Although the test results are positive, I am not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19,” Maddox said. “I am, in fact, feeling well and hope to continue to overcome any effects that may occur. I appreciate the concerns that have been shared since becoming aware of this situation.
Sheriff Maddox is self-quarantining at home in accordance with public health guidelines.
