DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann plans to retire at the end of the month, more than a year before his term is over.
Mann broke the news to his staff on Nov. 13, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. He has been sheriff since 2014 but has been fighting to keep his certification after it was revoked in 2017 when Mann pleaded guilty to charges after he allegedly exposed himself to an Atlanta officer in Piedmont Park and then fled arrest.
Along with fighting for his lost certification after his arrest, Gov. Nathan Deal suspended him for 40 days. Mann’s decision to retire ends his quest to retain his Peace Officer Standards and Training Council certification, an ongoing and slow process.
Once Mann retires, the current chief deputy sheriff, Melody Maddox, is set to take over as sheriff. After running against Mann for sheriff in 2014, Maddox was appointed chief deputy earlier this year. She will be responsible for the office's duties of operating the county jail and security at DeKalb's courts. Maddox is the former chief of police of Georgia Piedmont Technical College.
A special election for sheriff could be in the near future for DeKalb County. Check back with www.neighbornewsonline.com for more information on this developing story.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this article.
