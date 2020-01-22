DeKalb County is looking for public input on updating its plan for parks.
The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a series of public meetings to update its 10-year comprehensive master plan. The first meeting will be held Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Mason Mill Recreation Center, located at 1340 McConnell Drive in Decatur
The community is invited to attend public meetings and provide input regarding DeKalb County parks. The 10-year master plan update will provide guidance for future county park improvements and program development.
Future meetings will be held Jan. 30 in Decatur, Feb. 4 in Lithonia, and Feb. 5 in Scottdale. For more information and for times and locations of the meetings, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-371-3643 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.
